EDWARDSVILLE – In its continuing mission to make high-end custom home builds and renovations more accessible to Metro East residents, Lantz Homes & Remodels is excited to announce the expansion of the Berkshire Cabinet Company, its in-house cabinetry division. With the addition of new lead designer Ashley Parnell, Lantz becomes the latest homebuilder in Edwardsville offering both cabinet design and installation, eliminating the need for homeowners to play middleman between different contractors.

Parnell brings more than 17 years of kitchen & bath design experience to the Lantz team and takes a hands-on approach to every step in the custom cabinetry design process, from consultation to installation. By fusing in-home measurements with design recommendations through state-of-the-art software, Parnell is able to develop 3-D renderings and virtual walkthroughs that provide clients with a 360-degree view of their project options, helping them select cabinets that align with their vision for their home.

“Because we listen to and work directly with our clients, we bring to light those special touches that make their kitchen or bath completely unique and beautifully efficient,” said Parnell.

Berkshire has teamed up with three of the top cabinet makers in the U.S. – each one dedicated to the best in quality and craftsmanship – to offer high-quality cabinets at every price point. Clients may choose from a customizable collection of cabinets from Fabuwood® in New Jersey or go for a one-of-a-kind design handcrafted by Monarch Cabinetry or Daz Holz Haus in Illinois. Installation of the finished product can be handled by Lantz to streamline the process and keep costs in check or coordinated between Parnell and the client’s choice of contractors.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ashley to the Berkshire team,” remarked Jeff Lantz, II, president of Lantz Homes & Remodels. “Her years of experience working with some of the kitchen & bath industry’s most recognized companies and her incredible attention to every detail offer not just our clients, but any homeowner in the Metro East, a level of service they won’t find at a traditional cabinet or big box store.”

The Berkshire Cabinet Company showroom is located in Edwardsville at the Lantz headquarters, 117 W. Linden. For more information on Parnell, visit www.lantz.homes/cabinets or call 618.656.3346.

