Ashleigh McElroy of My True Love Gave to Me is the Artist of Month at Lost Arts & Antiques for March. Please join her at Lost Arts (254 N Main Street, Edwardsville) for her Artist Reception on March 8th from 6 to 8 pm. This open house event is a free family friendly event. Enjoy Ashleigh’s artwork and homemade cupcakes, while perusing the work of dozens of other local artists. Attendees will also have the chance to enter a drawing for one of Ashleigh’s original works and receive a discount on

custom orders!

Prospective art enthusiasts and gift givers can order custom portraits in charcoal, chalk pastel, oil paint, paper silhouettes and ready-made prints and original pieces through her Etsy shop online or at *Lost Arts & Antiques* in the historic Wildey Theatre in downtown Edwardsville. Customers can also find examples of her beautiful work at mytruelovegifts.com, which is currently being renovated by her husband David.

