GODFREY - For residents and staff at Asbury Village, the senior living community is all about connection.

Located at 5201 Asbury Lane in Godfrey, the Village offers a variety of healthcare services and enrichment opportunities for residents. Anita Martinez, director of Asbury Village, noted that they work in conjunction with local groups like Absolute Health Care Services, Alton Physical Therapy and the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council to provide services for their community members. She said the “Villagers” of Asbury Village make it a great place to live.

“In a really beautiful way, if someone needs a helping hand, the residents are there. And if they need something special, our employees are there. And even we have families that look out for one another as well,” she said. “So that’s the beauty of the Village. We’re Villagers.”

The Village has a strong community, with frequent activities and events for residents to enjoy. Their model encourages friendships between residents, so people can make new friends, engage in old passions or find new favorite pastimes.

“[Your life is] starting over. It really is,” Martinez said. “Community life is such a key component of what we do. We have presidents playing pool, we have residents that haven’t picked up their favorite card game [in a long time] and they’re playing cards, they’re playing Wii bowling. When a resident comes in, we really listen. So it’s so much fun. Just last week we did a scavenger hunt.”

While the Village itself is nondenominational, Martinez added that their spiritual community is strong with several church services available. Residents also enjoy an aviary on the campus, and they frequently go on outings or participate in Village-wide activities that promote camaraderie.

Asbury Village offers several independent and assisted living options depending on what a resident needs. They regularly bring in Absolute Health Care Services and Alton Physical Therapy to provide additional health services, and the Village also offers respite stays for residents and non-residents who might need extra assistance for a shorter period of time.

Martinez believes that these services and the community at the Village make it possible for families to refocus on their relationships with each other because they no longer have to worry about caregiving.

“What I like to say is, now the families can be a family member. A son or a daughter or granddaughter,” she said. “That worry and all the to-dos are supported through Absolute [Health Care Services] or through the Village.”

She added that Asbury Village staff recently completed a survey that measures employee satisfaction. Over 600 businesses take this survey every other year, and Asbury Village scored within the top 10% and received an award. This, Martinez said, exemplifies the devotion of the staff and the connection that is possible at Asbury Village.

“I’m really proud,” she said. “We have a beautiful community, beautiful buildings, beautiful residents, but we have a wonderful team. Our employees are really dedicated…The most humbling part, the most beautiful part of that survey, is seeing the comments of our staff and how much they love taking care of our residents and really caring about one another. And that’s the hidden treasure of the Village: our people.”

For more information about Asbury Village, visit their official website at AsburyVillageGodfrey.com.

