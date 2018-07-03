BETHALTO - As many as 13 people were taken to area hospitals after a 2004 silver BMW sedan plowed into a group of cars.

Nine cars total were involved in the crash, which Bethalto Deputy Chief Jason Lamb said was caused by the driver of that BMW, Jerome McCaulley, 31, of Cottage Hills. McCaulley was driving on a suspended license, Lamb said, when he crashed his car at what was described by firefighters already on the scene as a "high rate of speed" into slow-moving vehicles trying to exit onto 111 after Monday night's fireworks. Lamb said McCaulley was going to be airlifted for his injuries, but a helicopter could not respond, so he was taken to Barnes in St. Louis for his injuries.

Ambulances and fire trucks were already on the scene for the fireworks display, which had reached its conclusion shortly before the crash occurred at 9:51 p.m. Monday.

Lamb said Highway 111 between Route 140 and Airline Drive was closed until 11:30 p.m. Monday following the crash and subsequent cleanup. He said both adults and juveniles were transported, but no one had any life-threatening injuries at this time.

Further charges are pending against McCaulley dependent on toxicology results.

