EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball Head Coach Ben Sorden announced the signing of Avery Arwood who will join the Cougars for the 2025 season.

Arwood joins an incoming signing class that includes McKayla Anderson (Algonquin, Illinois), Carle Bachman (Ballwin, Missouri), Aidyn Barrera (Floresville, Texas), Raegan Duncan (Lemont, Illinois), Arissah Garza (Fresno, California), Lauren Nichols (Imperial, Missouri), and Juztyne Torres (San Antonio, Texas).

Avery Arwood

Position: Pitcher

Bats/Throws: R/R

Hometown: St. Joseph, Michigan

High School: Lakeshore High School

Club Team: Finesse Motor City 18u Peters

Coach Sorden on Avery: "Avery is a gifted pitcher and she compliments our pitching staff with incredible spin. We are excited she will be joining the Cougars next fall."

Accolades: School record for most strikeouts in a single game … Division 2 state champion … Three-year varsity letter softball athletes … Three-time All-Conference and All-District.

Personal: Daughter of Derrick and Danielle Arwood. Plans to major in Business/Educaton

Why Avery chose SIUE: "It was a perfect fit. SIUE has the perfect staff and ability to make me a greater leader and pitcher all in one."

