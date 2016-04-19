They say a picture is worth a thousand words - The 19th Annual “Arts for Youth Network Exhibition” shows just how true that is...

ST LOUIS - The 19th Annual 'Arts in Residential and Therapeutic Settings with Youth Exhibition' will be held at the Jacoby Arts Center, in Alton, Illinois.

Presented by ARTSY, the show will feature original artwork created by children and teens in residential and therapeutic art programs. With work displayed from children in 19 Missouri and Illinois organizations, the exhibition shows the wide range of emotions that children and teens can express with paint, pencils and paper and 3-Dimensional materials. The artwork “speaks” for the child or teen and communicates the power of their own experience, especially what the artist might not be able to put into words.

Sponsored by the Missouri Art Therapy Association (MATA), the show is intended to allow the broader community the chance to become aware of how successful these art programs are at influencing and helping to change the lives of the youth that participate. This year videotaping will take place to create a documentary for next year’s 20th Annual Anniversary of ARTSY.

The exhibition will also acknowledge and provide reinforcement to those involved for their participation in a positive activity. Identified youth will also be given the opportunity to perform at the opening reception in the form of singing, playing a musical instrument, or dancing.

Donations give mentorship opportunities to youth who apply to act as curators or docents and a local graphic designer, worked with selected youth to design promotional materials for the event. The chosen youth in all mentorship positions receive art materials to help motivate the young artists to continue developing their creativity.

ARTSY, or Arts in Residential and Therapeutic Settings with Youth, works to provide artistic opportunities for the clients of these programs.

Event Date: May 14, 2016 – May 19, 2016

Opening Reception Saturday, May 14, 2016 from 1-3pm

Location: Jacoby Arts Center

627 East Broadway Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-5222

Website: www.jacobyartscenter.org

Jacoby Arts Center hours: Wednesday-Saturday 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays)

Contact Jen Wildhaber at (618) 979-2336 or email jenwildhaber@gmail.com,

Julie Gant at (314) 607-7693 or email gantja@yahoo.com or Laura Lengyel at (618)910-3946 or email lalengyel@gmail.com

