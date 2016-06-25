EDWARDSVILLE – When some feel “blue,” they are usually sad, but at this Saturday morning’s children’s art class at the Edwardsville City Park, the color blue inspired plenty of activities and smiles to boot.

From weaving to tie-dyeing, a group of children and artistic volunteers joined together to create some beautiful blue art in the city’s six-week long program that is sponsored by the City of Edwardsville.

Susan Bostwick has been assisting in the classes for children ages 6-10 for nearly 16 years. Artists and art educators take the lead to share their knowledge of art with the younger generation.

“It’s collaborative in that we can do things that are big, temporary and messy,” she said. “Things you can’t do around the kitchen table or even in a classroom setting.”

Inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night landscape, the students dyed fabric to recreate the painting’s swirling sky. The students also tried their hand at weaving long strips of fabric into faded pattern. Bostwick led the students to use nontraditional items like straws, skewers and q-tips to paint stones.

The classes are free and will continue on July 9 with activities focused around the color red.

“I really like that we can put all of our heads together and figure out how things are going to happen.”

