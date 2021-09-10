HIGHLAND - Everyone wants to tell the story of their lives, and artists are no exception. The Highland Arts Council will celebrate world-class art in a hometown atmosphere with its 17th annual Art in the Park event. At this free, two-day outdoor and indoor juried show, you will have time to meet artists and listen to the stories behind their artwork. How were they inspired to create it? What does it take to create such a piece? Where were you when the inspiration hit? All this will happen during Art in the Park on October 9 from 10 am – 5 pm and on October 10 from 11 am – 4 pm at Lindendale Park in Highland, Illinois.

Brady Kesner, a Photographic artist from Highland, Illinois might tell you this. “I was driving on highway 550 to a preplanned spot to photograph the Cimarron Range at sunset. However, this cluster of aspens caught my eye and was worth pulling off the road…Once I hiked a few hundred yards from the road and climbed a small ridge, seven layers of beautiful Colorado landscape unfolded to create this deep look through the valley.

“I am fascinated and sometimes obsessed with the process of visualizing a shape in my mind’s eye and working through the engineering, mechanical and fabrication steps to build a finished piece,” said David Bailey, Jewelry artist from Alton, Illinois. “It is always wonderful to behold a finished piece that came from the cosmos between my ears. “

“I have found my passion,” says Anna Repke, a Fabric/Fiber artist from Chillicothe, Illinois. “Creating with wool ignites all the senses, touch, smell, vibrant colors and the results are magical! When people realize what they are looking at is wool, and they can touch the piece of art that is just begging to be petted, they usually exclaim, gasp and sigh. That is my goal, to touch the very core of a person with the wonder and beauty of felted art.”

“My passion for art was the driving force that led me to further my education and pursue the field of Graphic Design and Illustration. My main focus is drawing St. Louis and other surrounding cities' historical buildings, landmarks, and iconic sports. I focus on detail and capturing an old vintage look to my drawings,” confesses Joseph Bodus an artist from St. Louis, Missouri entered in the Drawing/Pastels category.

“This family-friendly festival brings professional artwork to the community while providing music, food, and fun for children and adults. Join us on October 9-10, 2021, for Art in the Park in Lindendale Park in Highland.

For more information about the event, visit: https://www.highlandartscouncil.org/art-in-the-park-attending/

About the Highland Arts Council

The Highland Arts Council, a 501(c)3 non-profit, actively promotes the arts in the community of Highland through a variety of activities and projects. The Highland Arts Council provides a showcase for local artists and an educational opportunity for many members of the community to enrich their appreciation of the arts. The Highland Arts Council is always looking for new and exciting ways to promote all areas of the arts as well as providing budding artists, both young and old, with new and creative ways to showcase their art. Donations to Highland Arts Council are tax-deductible as a charitable donation. For more information about the Highland Arts Council, visit www.highlandartscouncil.org. Follow the Highland Arts Council on Facebook and Twitter.

