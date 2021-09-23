EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's Melissa Rawson and Jane and Beth Voltz, along with Worden's Deborrah Jones are local artists who will be on display at the Edwardsville Art Fair that starts Friday, September 24, and runs through Sunday, September 26, at Edwardsville City Park. Several other artists are also showcased today.

The public is invited to the three-day event that will showcase artists from not only the region but across the United States.

Artist: Melissa Rawson

Location: Edwardsville, IL

Artist Statement: "My work attempts to add beauty to functional items. I do some wall art as well, which focuses on nature. The texture of leaves and other items from nature, when added to clay with some color can liven up any home."

Artist Statement: "Editorial style illustrations drawn using a paintbrush and India ink on board with a wash finish."

Artist: Veronica Sandercock

Location: Quincy, Illinois

Artist Statement: "My process this past year has been experimental in both the various clay bodies I am exploring, as well as my use of coil and slab work, with embellishments created from my fascination with texture and pattern."

Artist: Melissa Hampton

Location: Saint Louis, Missouri

Artist Statement: "As a jewelry artist, I strive to tell whole stories in the form of silver and gold wearable sculptures. I am inspired by creations stories, both geological and spiritual. During the act of making, whole creation scenes play out in my imagination."

Artist: Jane and Beth Voltz

Location: Edwardsville, IL

Artist Statement: "I search out small vintage treasures and resurrect them into unique jewelry compositions. I love antique treasures, and I especially love resurrecting them with vintage-themed settings as unique compositions that make the old... new and precious again."

Artist: Jahna Kahrhoff

Location:

Webster Groves, Missouri

Artist Statement: "Each bag that I make grows organically from the textiles that I find, giving new life to what was once used to hold and cover something else. The style, size, and features of each bag depending on the dimensions of the textiles I find, as well as any graphics or works."

Artist: Deborrah Jones

Location: Worden, Illinois

Artist Statement: "In creating beaded jewelry pieces, I use free-form bead weaving and embroidery stitches. Hand sewing the colorful delicate beads into intricate designs to form unique statement pieces."

Artist: Jill Kettler

Location: Freeburg, Illinois

Artist Statement: Each woven piece is designed warped and woven by me. I weave with a wide variety of fibers creating wearables, wall art, pillows, and useful items.

Artist: Beth Warnecke

Location: Glen Carbon, Illinois

Artist Statement: "Beth is the owner and artist of Classic Creations Painting. She uses mixed media such as acrylics, metallic paints, lime plasters, synthetic and metallic plaster, foils, leafing, reactives, glass beads, epoxy, and other materials, to create her artwork."

Artist: John Galbreath

Location: Godfrey, Illinois

Artist Statement: "Photographic images are visualized, created, and printed by myself to meet exacting interpretation. All images are produced with archival standards for image longevity and value."

