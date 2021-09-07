EDWARDSVILLE - This is a series about presenters at the upcoming Edwardsville Arts Fair at Edwardsville City Park on September 24-26.

Artists from all over the region and beyond will participate in the event.

Artist: Lisa Lackey

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Artist Statement: "I have been an impassioned decorative surface design painter and artist for over 30 years. Creatively integrating a variety of techniques and mediums into my art."

Artist: Felicia Olin

Location: Springfield, Illinois

Artist Statement: "My art is mostly acrylic on canvas or wood. Sometimes I add collage elements by attaching book pages to my canvas and painting onto them."

Artist: Lois Neal

Location: Squires, Missouri

Article continues after sponsor message

Artist Statement: "Sterling silver, rose gold, and copper handmade chain jewelry. Rings linked together in various patterns to form necklaces, bracelets, and earrings, with the additions of stones, pearls, and crystals."

Artist: Rob Gilmore

Location: Maryland Heights, Missouri

Artist Statement: "These are hymns to faded dreams. I shoot both film and digital, interpret minimally in a digital workflow, and do my own archival printing and framing."

Artist: Layl McDill

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Artist Statement: "I use the ancient technique of millefiori. I have created my own form of this technique with polymer clay so I can create my pallet of pictures which cover all my pieces."

Artist: Cameron Smith

Location: Murphysboro, Illinois

Artist Statement: "We utilize the Italian technique of cane work, making layered glass rods, which we then pick up and manipulate into striped patterns, often combined with incalmo, stacking layers of stripes and solid colors."

This is the 20th anniversary of the Edwardsville Arts Center. The Arts Center is located at 6165 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. The hours are as follows: Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. Saturday. Phone is (618) 655-0337.

More like this: