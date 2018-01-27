MADISON - Family, friends and neighbors of missing Alton women Adria Hatten met Saturday near Route 203 off Big Bend Road to search the area where her car was found earlier this week.

The search resulted in the discovery of a medicine bottle that appears to be Hatten’s and the scene was cleared for police to further investigate the area. The medicine bottle discovery did not lead to any further information about Hatten's whereabouts, Madison County Sheriff's Office said later Saturday night after an investigation.

Hatten’s family members say Adria’s disappearance is something the mother of two would never do.

“She’s not one to disappear from her family like this,” Hatten’s cousin, Rashelle Laraby, said. “It’s been six days now. It’s not like her.” Laraby helped organize the search for her cousin.

Adria was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2. She is 5’5” tall, weighs 150 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes and a cross tattoo on inside of her left forearm. She was last seen wearing an aqua colored V neck T-shirt, blue jeans and brown calve high, high-heeled boots.

The family asks anyone who may have information to contact the Madison County Sheriffs Office.

