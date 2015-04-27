The public is invited to attend a free presentation for Arthritis Awareness Month on Wednesday, May 6th from 10am-11am at Senior Services Plus.

Jody Graff is an RN and is the AW Healthcare Assistant Director of Nursing and Manager of the Illinois office. Graff will speak on arthritis including pain, exercise, and what causes arthritis and will answer clinical questions.

Those who deal with arthritis are encouraged to attend to learn about simple things that can make everyday life easier. There is no charge to attend and RSVP’s are encouraged but not required.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information, visit www.seniorservicesplus.org or call 618-465-3298 ext. 100.