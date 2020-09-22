HIGHLAND - Craving for an event that will pique your interest, provide some safe fun, and surround you with art? Scarecrow Search ArtWalk 2020 is here to keep you safe as you play a fun-filled game.

The Highland Arts Council (HAC), decided to postpone Art in the Park and Plein Air Festival until 2021. However, the postponement of one event led to the promotion of the Scarecrow Search ArtWalk. The Scarecrow Search ArtWalk will lead your team on an adventure through Highland’s community. The ArtWalk trail is available all year, but the Scarecrow Search, on October 10, puts another twist into the mix.

The object of the game is to visit each of the specified pieces of artwork on the list, which will be identified by a scarecrow. Once the artwork is located, snap a picture of your group with the artwork. After visiting all of the artwork, you will Instant Message (IM) all of your photos to Highland Arts Council on Facebook. The committee will assign points for each photo to determine the winners of two prizes ($50 and $30). The team with the most likes on Facebook will receive the People’s Choice Prize of $25.

Cost is a mere $20 per team, consisting of as many people that can safely/legally fit into one vehicle. There are no age limits, except for one team member over 18 who will serve as the official driver. Registration is at Lindendale Park on the corner of Lindenthal Ave and Park Hill Drive (the usual location of Art in the Park) from 10 am – 2 pm or you may send in your registration prior to October 10. All photos must be submitted by 6 pm to be considered for prizes. Round up your friends to Like Highland Arts Council’s Facebook page and your photos to earn your team more points.

Social distancing is encouraged as well as wearing masks when interacting with people outside of your vehicle.

If you cannot appreciate the ArtWalk on October 10 from 10 am – 6 pm, download the brochure from HAC’s website, http://www.HighlandArtsCouncil.org and visit the art any day.

For more information, visit the website or contact Lynnette Schuepbach at lynnette@highlandartscouncil.org or 618-558-0054. Don’t forget to like Highland Arts Council Facebook page.

About the Highland Arts Council

The Highland Arts Council, a 501(c)3 non-profit, actively promotes the arts in the community of Highland through a variety of activities and projects. The Highland Arts Council provides a showcase for local artists and an educational opportunity for many members of the community to enrich their appreciation of the arts. The Highland Arts Council is always looking for new and exciting ways to promote all areas of the arts as well as providing budding artists, both young and old, with new and creative ways to showcase their art. Donations to Highland Arts Council are tax deductible as a charitable donation. For more information about the Highland Arts Council, visit www.highlandartscouncil.org. Follow the Highland Arts Council on Facebook and Twitter.

