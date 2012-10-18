This Saturday & Sunday, October 20 & 21, the artists who live & work in Madison County, Illinois invite you to take the tour.

Over 120 artists will open their studios or show their work in galleries and alternative spaces.

From 11 - 5 both days, the artists will be at their sites to talk about their work, demonstrate techniques, and share their inspiration.

A program of the Jacoby Arts Center, ARTEAST maps are available on line at www.jacobyartscenter.org (click the ARTEAST tab) or at any of the 35 venues.

Madison County is home to nationally known artists and provides fertile ground for emerging and aspiring artists.

The Small Works Exhibit on display in the gallery at the Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton provides an excellent overview of the participating artists and their work.

This year's tour includes several new studios including those of Sun Smith-Foret, Linda Miller, Sarah Ansell & Christy O'Brien, all on the lower level of the Jacoby Arts Center, and Erin Vigneau Dimick's Studio on St. Louis Street, Edwardsville welcomes Dan Barnett, Elizabeth Adams-Marks and Patricia Vivod.

Dan Anderson and friends will be loading his Anagama Kiln at the Old Poag Road Studio, and Charity Davis-Woodard will host Caitlin Chellios and Alana Tibbets at her studio on Melon Lane. Other studios open for the tour include those of Patricia Badman, Brenda Schilling, Andrew Lee Adams, Susan Bostwick, Mary Pizzini, Barry & Connie Clayton, Snail Scott, Rich Hutton,

and Chad Nelson & Felicia Breen (Mississippi Mud Pottery).

Group shows hosted by the Edwardsville Arts Center, Premier Dance Studio, Eden United Church of Christ and the Jacoby Arts Center provides an opportunity for you to see a number of artists in one location.

Choose a medium, community, or type of venue and plan your day. The weather will be perfect and there are many excellent restaurants in the area.

Free and open to the public, the ARTEAST Tour is supported in part through grants from the City of Edwardsville, Monsanto Rural Community Arts Education Fund, Arts & Education Council, TheBANK of Edwardsville and the Volunteer Lawyers and Accountants for the Arts and numerous businesses and

organizations.

