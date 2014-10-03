ALTON, IL – The second annual Bras on Broadway exhibit this fall at the Jacoby Arts Center is now scheduled to open on Friday, Oct. 31. As a result, the entry deadline for artists has been extended to Monday, Oct. 27.

All area artists and creative individuals are invited to “Build-A-Bra” for the exhibit. All proceeds from the exhibit and a silent auction of the entries will benefit Alton Memorial Hospital’s “You’ve Got a Friend” program, which provides breast cancer patients at AMH with physical, financial, mental, spiritual and emotional support. Last year’s exhibit featured 50 bras and raised more than $4,000.

“Early submissions are welcome,” says Dee Kilgo of the Jacoby Arts Center, the organizer of the event. “We have already received fantastic entries and there are indications that many inspired art bra artists are busy at work on both sides of the river.”

Entries from local businesses, community groups and organizations are also welcome.

Anyone interested in providing a bra for the exhibit should contact exhibits@jacobyartscenter.org or call Jacoby Arts Center at 618-462-5222 to request guidelines. The Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The exhibit will be on view in the JAC Main Gallery from Oct. 31 until the benefit reception and silent auction from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22.

The reception will include a silent auction of the bras, hors d'oeuvres, a complimentary “bra-tini” cocktail and the amazing sounds of local band “Off the Shoulder.” All donating artists will receive one complimentary ticket for the reception. Tickets are $30 for the general public, which can call the AMH Development Office at 618-463-7701 to reserve their ticket. Reservations can also be made online at www.AltonMemorialHealthServicesFoundation.org.

During the three weeks of the exhibit, viewers can vote for their favorite design with $1 tickets. The winner, to be announced at the Nov. 22 reception, will get the People’s Choice “Bra-vo” Award.

