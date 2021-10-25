HIGHLAND - On October 9-10, Art in the Park welcomed thousands of people from the Metro East and St. Louis area into the City of Highland.

It began with a Preview Party on Friday evening where over 200 people enjoyed refreshments while deciding which of the beautiful pieces of art they would purchase. The SIUE Jazz Combo delighted the crowd on Friday evening Preview Party and Saturday show. Sunday, the crowd was pleased to hear music from the students of Highland Music School and The Funk Ward Band.

“It was a fantastic show,” said Lynnette Schuepbach, chair of the event. “Saturday and Sunday offered perfect fall weather, beautiful artwork, good conversation, a ton of people, and many purchases from the artists exhibiting at Lindendale Park. It takes a multitude of volunteers and sponsors to pull this event off. But it is well worth the effort. If you’ve never been to Art in the Park, plan to attend next year. There is artwork at our show that is affordable for everyone.”

Families came to enjoy quality time together. Children could make their own art projects and because of the generosity of the exhibiting artists, allowed Highland Arts Council to offer an Art Gallery…Just for Kids. All children from 5 – 18 could buy any piece for $5. Live music and delicious food filled out the weekend for this family-friendly event.

The artists were judged on Saturday, and Highland Arts Council awarded prizes totaling $9,000 to 16 artists. The photo shows the awarded artists:

First row (L to R): Catie Bowler, Award of Excellence; Cindy Kittle, First Place, Jewelry; Susan Kunz, Mayor’s Award; Sarah Walker, First Place, Painting; and Brady Kesner, First Place, Photography.

Second row (L to R): Melissa Hampton, Best of Show; Anna Repke, First Place, Fabric/Fibre; Steve Vick, First Place, Glass; Janey and Greg Brummett, First Place, Sculpture; John Locus, Award of Excellence; Tony Treadway, First Place, Clay; Joseph Bodus, First Place, Drawing/Pastels; Michael Plurad, First Place, Graphics/Printmaking; Pat Syano, Award of Excellence; Tim Stambaugh, Award of Excellence; and Arthur Schnur, First Place, Mixed Media.

Another winner at Art in the Park was Debi May of Highland. She won the raffle with gave her $500 in cash to spend at Art in the Park with any artist she chose. In the photo, Debi May (Right), accepts the money from Lynnette Schuepbach (Left), chair of Art in the Park and President of Highland Arts Council.

Lynnette said, “The awards and the raffle award are Highland Arts Council’s way to honor the world-class art exhibited at Art in the Park.”

The mural by Robert Fishbone, On the Wall Productions in St. Louis, Missouri, was painted on the wall of the Weinheimer Community Center in Highland and viewed by many of those attending Art in the Park as they drove through Highland. Finishing touches are yet to be completed. Robert Fishbone studied the history of Highland and used local icons to tell the story of Highland’s past, and the colorful ribbon brings us out from our past and into a colorful future. The mural was made possible with the help of the National Endowment for the Arts’ matching grant, Highland Arts Council, and the community who have supported the project with donations and the purchase of bricks to be installed at the base of the mural.

To keep up with the Highland Arts Council, check out their website at www.HighlandArtsCouncil.org or their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HighlandArtsCouncil/ or email lynnette@highlandartscouncil.org.

