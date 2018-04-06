Edward Jones Alton High School Athletes of the Month

The Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Athletes of the Month are Jeanea Epps and Noah Clancy.

Jeanea Epps - Junior -- Track

Jeanea has placed 1st in the 60M, 2nd in the 4 x 200M relay, and 3rd in the 200M relay during indoor meets at Jacksonville and Principia College this year.

Last year, Jeanea was a IHSA 3A State Final qualifier in the 100M and the 4 x 100M relay and 4x 200M relay.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Jeanea works really hard in everything she does, both in the classroom and on the track. I enjoy coaching her because she's eager to learn" -- Coach Jada Moore

Noah Clancy - Sophomore -- Swimming

Noah is a two time Sectional Backstroke Champion with a 2nd place finish in 100 Breast sectionals, IHSA State qualifier in the 100 Back, the 200 Free and Medley relays. He is a member of the TCAY swim team since 2010. During his time with the team, Noah has set several records at local, regional and area championship meets. He has qualified for the third year in a row for the YMCA National Swim Meet in April and will be competing in the 100 and 200 Back, 100 Breast, 200 IM and four relays with fellow AHS team members.

Noah currently holds a 4.286 GPA. He received the All American Award from HISCA Boys Swimming and 2018 Scholastic All America. Noah is looking forward to being able to work with the area Special Olympics Swim team.

"Noah's is an extremely talented athlete who always gives his best performance. At only a Sophomore, Noah already has an impressive resume of accomplishments. I expect he will be heavily recruited by top 25 college swim programs over the next two years." -- Coach Garth Akal.

More like this: