ALTON - The Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School Athletes of the Month are Breana Smith, a senior cheerleader, and Gavin Taylor, a junior bowler.

These are the specific accomplishments and comments about both Alton students:

Breana Smith – Senior -- Cheerleading

“Breana is currently the 2017-2018 Cheerleading Team Captain. Her accomplishments this year include ICCA All-State Cheerleader and earning 3rd place in the ICCA Cheerleading Scholarship Finals. Breana was recently named Alton/Godfrey Rotary Co-Student of the Month for December 2017 and is also a member of National Honors Society.

“Breana is someone who gives 110 percent towards anything she wants to accomplish! Now in her senior year, she’s grown as much as a competitive cheerleader and teammate. Her skills are elite and her attitude is always positive and uplifting. Breana is a student-athlete that leads by example no matter where she is at, and best of all she has a big heart.”

– Coach Bre Pettigrew



Gavin Taylor -- Junior -- Boys Bowling

“This season, Gavin has taken his skills to another level and while only a junior, he has been a leader for the Alton High boys bowling team. He has shown his ability against talented opponents and in tournaments.

Gavin’s accomplishments for this year include opening the year with a 15th place finish in the Collinsville Zach LeCuyer Invitational 1305 series for a 218 average. In a bowling match against Southwestern High School, he had a 737 series leading the team to a win. Gavin also led the team with a 1317 total for six games averaging 219 for a 6th place finish in the Abraham Lincoln Tournament in Springfield. He finished 9th at the Alton Invitational with a 1201 series averaging 200 for six games. Gavin led the team with a 677 series against Edwardsville in a recent match against Collinsville with a 299, 289 and 174 for a 762 series.

“Gavin is a pleasure to coach and is well likes by all of his peers.”

– Alton High School Bowling Coach Dave Meyer

