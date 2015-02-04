GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is hosting its annual Art Faculty Exhibition from Feb. 6-27, for the first time in the Hatheway Cultural Center Art Gallery.

The show will feature 15 artists, many of whom teach in Lewis and Clark’s Art Department, including Art Coordinator Chris Brennan, Associate Professor Joe McFarlane, Associate Professor Jeff Vaughn, and adjunct faculty members Sharon and Jason Bly, Ryan Horvath and Jessica Forys-Cameron, among many others. Computer Graphics Coordinator Steve Campbell will also have pieces in the exhibit.

The exhibit, which will include everything from drawing and painting to ceramics, sculpture and mixed media, is free and open to the public during gallery hours, which are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“We are proud to present the Faculty Art Exhibit for the first time at the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery. By hosting the exhibit at this venue, it will be easily accessible to our entire college community,” Brennan said. “This is an excellent opportunity for students and the general public to get a glimpse of the artwork created by our Art Department's highly skilled and dedicated instructors.”

An opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6.

For more information, contact Brennan at (618) 468-4669 or cbrennan@lc.edu.

