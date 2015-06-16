The Jacoby's new flexible Art Adventures program is a great option for parents or grandparents who are still looking for fun summer learning experiences for their kids or grandkids. Art Adventures offers a variety of hands-on arts, crafts, and art appreciation activities for kids ages 6 to 12. Participants are grouped for age-appropriate projects. Instructors are experienced Art Education professionals.

The Art Adventures program runs every weekday morning from 9:00 -12:00. Parents can choose from three options for the week-long sessions: Art Adventures Blue meets Tuesday and Thursday mornings; Art Adventures Red meets Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings; and Art Adventures Blue/Red is a five-day session, meeting Monday through Friday mornings.

Based on number of days selected, fees for one-week sessions range from $36 to $96. Art Adventures will continue through July 10. Number of session participants is limited. Last-minutes sign-ups will be accommodated based on space available. Introduce your kids or grandkids to a first-class creative experience.

