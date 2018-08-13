ARNOLD, Mo. - The Arnold Golf Club is hosting its Patriot Day Golf Tournament to benefit Folds of Honor on Friday, August 31, kicking off Labor Day weekend with good times to support a terrific cause.

“We expect great participation at this charitable golf tournament and we encourage early registration so that no golfer is left out,” said Mark Brady, Arnold Golf Club superintendent.

The two player, 18-hole scramble offers three flights, with first, second and third place awards per flight. Entry fees are $40.00 per player or $30.00 per Arnold Golf Club Member. Fifty percent of each entry fee will be donated directly to Folds of Honor. Play is limited to 90 players/45 teams.

The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m., with registration at 7 a.m. and a free hot breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Missouri American Water is providing lunch after the tournament. All players will receive gift bags at registration.

“Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military servicemen and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces,” Brady said. “The organization, founded in 2007, is based in Owasso, Oklahoma, and has awarded more than 10,000 scholarships in all 50 states, plus Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.”

“Patriot’s Day commemorates the Battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775 – the first battles of the American Revolutionary War,” he added. “Patriot’s Day is celebrated in many different American cities, sometimes on different days to complement local events with a historic or military heritage theme,” he said. “The Arnold Golf Club is extremely proud to commemorate Patriot’s Day with our tournament to support Folds of Honor and our nation’s military veterans for their many sacrifices,” Brady said.

The Arnold Golf Club Patriot’s Day tournament will offer Mulligans for $10 per team (1 per player) with 100% of proceeds donated to Folds of Honor. $10 Skins (awarded by flight) will be paid as a 50/50 with 50% of proceeds donated to Folds of Honor. Dixon Golf will manage on-course contests with a percentage of proceeds given to Folds of Honor. Closest to the Pin and other course contests will be offered. Raffles with 100% proceeds given to Folds of Honor will be available. Tee Sponsor ads are available for $25 – 100% goes to Folds of Honor and sponsor signs will be placed prominently on the course.

To register for the Arnold Golf Club Patriot Day Tournament benefiting Folds of Honor or to become a Tee Sponsor, call Betty Boyer at 636-275-5308 for more information.

The Arnold Golf Club is a beautiful, par 70 course situated on rolling hills at One Golfview Drive in Arnold about 20 miles southwest of St. Louis. Visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ArnoldGolfClub/.

