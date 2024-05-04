ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, continues to keep a watchful eye on water levels as bands of precipitation continue to pass through the Bi-State area.

The district’s water control operations center is monitoring lake and river levels daily. “Flooding typically occurs when prolonged rain falls over several days and we will continue to monitor water levels closely and stand by to mitigate conditions,” noted Joan Stemler, chief, water control operations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Earlier this spring, the St. Louis District’s emergency management office conducted flood fight preparation workshops at several communities throughout the district. Project managers and natural resources specialist have taken precautions to ensure visitor safety at recreation areas, beaches, and campgrounds. High water levels could potentially cause minor flooding and challenges for small craft operators.

Some recreation areas will be closed or experience delayed openings due to the high water levels. Currently, Mark Twain Lake, near Monroe City, Missouri and the Rivers Project Office, in West Alton, Missouri are experiencing closures. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and cooperation during elevated water conditions. For Mark Twain Lake information, please contact the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573.565.2112 or by email at marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil. For the Rivers Project Office, please contact the National Great Rivers Museum at 618.462.6979 or by email at CEMVSRiversProject@usace.army.mil.

Recreational boaters should be vigilant of rising water levels. Increased flows can change the characteristics of how the river normally acts. Increasing river currents, make it difficult for watercraft to maneuver safely and avoid debris. Boat operators are advised to exercise caution and wear lifejackets. Local river and lake levels can be found at: https://www.mvs-wc.usace.army.mil/dresriv.html.

Do not drive through flooded areas. The weather forecast predicts more rain in the upcoming days that will cause minor river flooding in low-lying areas, mainly rural areas, farmland and secondary roadways near the river. Flooded portions of roads can be dangerous and even deadly, as flood waters can quickly carry your vehicle away. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded areas!

More like this: