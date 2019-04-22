BETHALTO - Bethalto Police said today that on Saturday, April 20, 2019, the department began investigating the report of an armed robbery and unlawful restraint.

Bethalto Police said the victim, a male in his mid-20s and a resident of Bethalto, was walking along Rue Des Chateau en route to Dollar Tree retail store located at 131 East Bethalto Drive (State Route 140) when the incident occurred. The victim reported that at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday. a white female with shoulder-length blond hair driving a green minivan with tan interior stopped and offered him a ride in the area of Rue Des Chateau and Beau Chateau. Police said the man accepted the ride.

"Once inside the vehicle he found that there was a white male subject hidden in the rear of the van," Bethalto Police said. "The victim described that the male suspect threatened him with a dark-colored semi-automatic handgun, ordered the victim to not look at him, and demanded the victim’s wallet and cell phone. The victim said that he complied with the demands. He stated that during this event, he was driven from the area and released near State Route 143 at South Moreland Road."

The Bethalto Police Department has collected witness statements and is reviewing video footage from the area.

"We are asking for anyone to come forward that may have additional information," the Bethalto Police said. "We are also looking for any additional video footage that residents may have captured on their own networks that match the above description. For his protection, we are withholding the identity of the victim."

The vehicle description was as follows: Early 2000s model “minivan”

Green

Tan Interior

Given registration does not match but may be similar to 0453NW

Anyone with any information about this case, please contact the Bethalto Police at (618) 377-5266.

