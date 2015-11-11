WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police confirmed Vantage Credit Union, located at 217 E. Ferguson in Wood River, was robbed at gun point this morning. Wood River Police recieved the emergency call at 11:14 a.m. today.

Two men armed with handguns fled the scene in a northwesterly direction on foot and are currently being sought by law enforcement officials. Wood River and Roxana schools were reported on lock down after the robbery. Anyone with any information should contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114.

Wood River Deputy Chief Daniel Bunt said upon arrival they learned that two black male suspects entered the credit union and demanded money from the employees. The two suspects were last seen running northwest from the credit union with an undetermined amount of cash.

Bunt said the suspects were described as:

Suspect #1: Black male, slender built approximately 5-11-6-0, black sweatshirt over a light plaid hooded shirt, black sweatshirt, white tennis shoes, wearing a ski mask and a black handgun.

Suspect #2:

Black male, slender built, 5-7-5-9, gray hooded sweatshirt with “ILLINOIS” and “I” in orange on the front, light colored sweat pants, black tennis shoes, black open faced ski mask and armed with a dark colored handgun.

FBI and the Wood River Police are still investigating the robbery.

Again if anyone sees two people matching the above description or if they recognize the suspects or clothing they are asked to call the Wood River Police Department at 618-314-3114.





