EAST ALTON - Both an armed robbery and a carjacking were reported to the East Alton Police Department since late last evening, East Alton Major Christian Cranmer confirmed.

An armed robbery was reported before midnight in the 400 block of Ohio. The alleged robber reportedly had a knife and made off with a small sum of money as he fled on foot. Cranmer said police were able to get a description, which they are not releasing to the public at this time, and are currently following leads in the investigation.

Around 6 a.m. at the East Alton Circle K gas station, a car was reported stolen. Cranmer said the stolen vehicle has since been recovered. A description of the car and suspect were not available at this time.

No charges have been announced regarding either incident at this time.

