EAST ALTON - Both an armed robbery and a carjacking were reported to the East Alton Police Department since late last evening, East Alton Major Christian Cranmer confirmed.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

An armed robbery was reported before midnight in the 400 block of Ohio. The alleged robber reportedly had a knife and made off with a small sum of money as he fled on foot. Cranmer said police were able to get a description, which they are not releasing to the public at this time, and are currently following leads in the investigation.

Around 6 a.m. at the East Alton Circle K gas station, a car was reported stolen. Cranmer said the stolen vehicle has since been recovered. A description of the car and suspect were not available at this time.

No charges have been announced regarding either incident at this time.

More like this:

Sep 22, 2023 - Godfrey Tables Survival Flight Lease Again

Sep 29, 2023 - Alton Fire, Others, Battle Serious Blaze At 1900 Block Of Alby

Aug 8, 2023 - East Alton Is Again Inspiring With Its Annual Back To School Event

Aug 2, 2023 - Alton Firefighters Have Busy Week With Multiple Serious Blazes

Sep 23, 2023 - East Alton Man Charged With Two Counts Of First Degree Murder After Stabbing

 