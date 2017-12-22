ALTON - The Dollar Tree at 1837 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton was robbed at 7:40 p.m. Friday by a black male described with dreads wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun.

The Alton Police said the man entered the store with a handgun and walked to the office area and demanded money. The man became startled and ran out of the business without money, police said.

“A K9 track ended near Oakwood Complex,” Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons said. “He does not appear to be the sought-after bank robber. We have placed extra patrols out this weekend until Christmas. No further info will be provided as we are examining videos of several businesses nearby.”

Anyone with any information about the man who entered the Dollar Tree please contact the Alton Police immediately at (618) 463-3505.