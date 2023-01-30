EAST ST. LOUIS – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Kristin P. Prince, 41, of Mesa, Arizona, to 168 months in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. He was fined $300 and $200 in special assessments.

Following his release from federal prison, Prince must complete five years of supervised release. According to court documents, the offenses occurred in January and February 2021, just months after Prince was released from state prison for convictions of identity theft and felony Aggravated DUI.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“This sentence demonstrates the severity of consequences for out-of-state individuals who infect our communities with methamphetamines,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “I applaud the efforts by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to disrupt the illegal chain of drug distribution into southern Illinois.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Prince was still being supervised by the State of Arizona when he was caught distributing large quantities of crystal methamphetamine to the Metro East on multiple occasions through the U.S. Postal Service.

“Methamphetamine remains the scourge of the Midwest, hurting our communities again and again,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Sean Vickers, head of Drug Enforcement Administration operations in southern Illinois. “Prince has proven he’ll take any action to make money off his illegal drug organization. It’s appropriate that federal authorities are matching that behavior with action that will keep this drug dealer behind bars for years.”

A federal grand jury indicted Prince on Dec. 14, 2021, for two counts of distribution of a controlled substance. Prince pled guilty on Aug. 29, 2022. The DEA and USPIS conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney John Trippi prosecuted the case.

More like this:

Aug 17, 2023 - Habitual Alton Drug Dealer Gets 262-Month Federal Prison Sentence

Aug 24, 2023 - Man Receives 70 Months For Trafficking Meth To Fairview Heights

Jul 24, 2023 - California Man Sentenced to Prison for Mailing Methamphetamine to the Metro East

Jul 18, 2023 - Five Sentenced to Prison on Federal Drug Charges

Nov 15, 2023 - Woman Charged for Dealing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl

 