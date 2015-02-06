Name: Aries Jaslynn Bourbon

Parents: Ashley Chapman and Josh Bourbon

Weight: 7lbs 12 oz

Birthdate: 12/9/14

Time: 1:17 PM

Hospital: Alton Memorial

Siblings: Austin (16) Angel (11) Aisha (8) Jayden (7)

Grandparents: Leonard Chapman of Shipman, Candy Chapman of Jerseyville, Mike Short and Lisa Lotzer of Cottage Hills

