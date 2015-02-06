Aries Jaslynn Bourbon
Name: Aries Jaslynn Bourbon
Parents: Ashley Chapman and Josh Bourbon
Weight: 7lbs 12 oz
Birthdate: 12/9/14
Time: 1:17 PM
Hospital: Alton Memorial
Siblings: Austin (16) Angel (11) Aisha (8) Jayden (7)
Grandparents: Leonard Chapman of Shipman, Candy Chapman of Jerseyville, Mike Short and Lisa Lotzer of Cottage Hills
