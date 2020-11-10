ALTON - Alton High School senior Arielle Williams is the Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird for November.

The Alton senior over the course of her career as a Redbird, has consistently been a positive role model to her peers while also being a mentor for the undergraduates at the school. She describes herself as "an advocate, an effective listener, and a motivator." She is willing to help anyone that she can and has an outstanding attitude.

Arielle currently works at the Boys & Girls’ Club of Alton as a Youth Development Specialist. Arielle won the Boys & Girls’ Club Youth of the Year award in 2020. She assists younger students with homework and shares ideas with other youth in the Riverbend area for more effective study habits and skills. Arielle also ensures that all club members and staff are safe by making certain all safety drills are completed in a timely manner.

Arielle is involved in multiple clubs and organizations at Alton High School. She is in her fourth year cheerleading for Alton High School. Since Arielle has been on the cheerleading squad, she has participated in the "Little Redbird Clinic." This clinic assists the younger children with developing skills to become a cheerleader. She is a Student Council member as well as a part of the National Honor Society.

As much as Arielle gives back to others and her school, she also finds time in her busy schedule to focus on something else she is passionate about and that is being an entrepreneur. She is the proud co-owner of a new clothing line called “Love is Evol" with Richard Bratcher.

