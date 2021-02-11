ALTON - Ariana Scoggins is being remembered today for her kindness, abilities as a student, and inspiration she was to all others in the Alton School District. She battled cancer to the very end, her friends and family said. Ariana died at 2:52 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ariana welcomed a car parade with 128 vehicle participants and a special honorary diploma presentation last week, which had to be one of the highlights of her life. The car parade and honorary diploma presentation were both organized by the district staff and administration. Thankfully, before she died, she saw openly the impact she had on those in the district and the love and respect they had for her. Also, the school district executed what many will always perceive as a memorable gesture with the parade and presentation to a remarkable student/human being.

Her mother, Angela, also a teaching assistant in the Alton School District, said the following in a statement about her daughter: “My beautiful daughter - Ariana Scoggins - fulfilled her purpose on this earth at 2:52 a.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. She entered into her complete healing in the arms of Jesus. She loved well and was kind. She was at peace. Please pray for peace and comfort for my family and I and baby Juniper as we navigate these next moments, days, and years.”

Her mother also said Ariana loved to 'sing, dance and compliment others,' in her obituary, something the faculty and students in the Alton School District will never forget.

Ariana’s 15th birthday would have been Sunday, February 14, Valentine’s Day.

The Alton girl battled Medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor for a long period of time. It is the most common type of brain tumor in children.

Ruthann Hellemeyer has been a family friend of Ariana and her mother for years. She described her as the “sweetest, kindest kid she ever remembers.”

“I always called her my Valentine baby since she was born on Valentine’s Day,” she said. “My youngest daughter, Stephanie, was her first-grade teacher in Alton schools. She was as smart as she could be. She wanted to become a doctor someday and be an oncologist.”

Ruthann said the car parade done by those with Alton School District was in a word: “amazing.”

“I think the administrators, teachers, and staff went above and beyond and then let her get her diploma,” she added. “It was so special to Ariana and her family. I think she had a huge impact on the students in the school with how she battled her cancer.”

Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at Upper Alton Baptist Church. Face masks are required and a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the church at one time. Funeral services will be private but can be viewed at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, on the Gent Funeral Home Facebook page.

In closing, her mother said: "She has fought a good fight over these last seven years. Cancer did not win, Ariana did. She is now at peace in heaven."

