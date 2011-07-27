Alton, IL– August 1-5th is Responsible Gaming Education Week. To educate the public and promote responsible gaming Argosy Casino Alton has joined other Penn National Gaming properties in an inter-property Responsible Gaming Challenge. Implemented by Penn’s Corporate Responsible Gaming Committee in 2009 this is the 3rd annual challenge. The Challenge provides incentives to Penn’s individual properties to encourage creative and effective ways to promote responsible gaming at all Penn properties.

As in previous years, Argosy Casino Alton provides employees and customers with a variety of responsible gaming educational resources during Responsible Gaming Education Week. During this time employees also attend a Responsible Gaming refresher training class.

The 2011 theme selected by the American Gaming Association is “Know The Odds.” The theme builds off of last year’s successful effort to “take the mystery out of the slot machine”. The focus is on educating employees and the public about the “Odds” of all the games available in a casino. This year’s RGEW theme and activities will remind employees and the public that the house always has the advantage. Understanding the odds of casino games is a key component of responsible gaming, and helping gaming employees learn more about the odds of the games is a crucial part of helping them educate casino patrons about what it means to keep it fun.

Argosy Casino Alton’s RGEW committee has planned lots of activities that have creative twists. A clever “rap” song and video sung by an employee entitled “Know The Odds” has been recorded with dozens of other employees participating. The “rap” song will be played throughout the PA system in the casino, while the video will be displayed on various video outlets, to assist in educating employees and the public.

Other educational, fun and engaging activities planned for the week include employees wearing T-Shirts with various facts that educate guests about the odds in casino games. To add an element of fun to the education process, while entering the facility our guests will be introduced to The Carnival Barker and our new version of “Plinko” in the Argosy Carnival Midway that will use this carnival game to illustrate the odds while sharing other facts about the odds of casino games.

There will also be a Celebrity Media event this year pitting Firefighters and Police against one another in a fun game show environment that also includes tests of strength and coordination. Join customers, employees and St. Louis Metro police and firefighters on Thursday, August 4 from 7p-9p at Argosy Casino Alton. Doors open at 6 PM. The outcome of the event will be a generous $10,000 donation to the BACKSTOPPERS organization, a local favorite that benefits surviving families of police and firefighters killed in the line of duty. Be there to see who wins this year's bragging rights.

A representative from Chestnut Health Services, a local provider of addiction treatment services, will be on property to answer questions by employees and patrons and to provide educational materials on responsible gaming.

Responsible Gaming Education Week was developed in 1998 by the gaming industry’s trade group, the American Gaming Association (AGA). The event is designed to heighten awareness of responsible gaming and problem gambling among employees, patrons and the general public.

Responsible Gaming Education Week is part of the Responsible Gaming National Education Campaign, a long-term, comprehensive program spearheaded by the AGA. Argosy CasinoAltonsupports responsible gaming 365 days a year. Responsible Gaming Education Week is used as an opportunity to highlight the company’s ongoing responsible gaming efforts to prevent problem and underage gambling.

