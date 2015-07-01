Casino gives back to local community through The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and the Susan G. Komen® Race for the Cure

ALTON – Argosy Casino Alton kicked off the summer by giving back to the community with donations supporting cancer research. The casino was a fundraising partner in the Riverbend Relay for Life on June 6 and the Susan G. Komen® Race for the Cure, St. Louis on June 13.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to give back, and at the same time, join the community to welcome the warm weather and start the season in good spirits,” said Philippe Khouri, General Manager of Argosy Casino Alton. “We greatly admire the work of both organizations and are happy to contribute to such important causes.”

On June 6, the Argosy Casino team gathered at the Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park for the Riverbend Relay for Life. The team raised $2,726 for the American Cancer Society to fund ongoing cancer research and education.

The Argosy Casino kept the giving going the following weekend at the Susan G. Komen® St. Louis Race for the Cure. Together the team raised $2,673, which will support local, community-based screening, education and patient navigation programs, as well as the Susan G. Komen® Grants Program, including cutting-edge breast cancer research in St. Louis.

The casino’s patrons also did their fair share of giving. The Sunday after each event, players were invited to purchase $5 scratch off tickets with the chance to win up to $1,000 in free slot play. The promotion raised an additional $2,918 for the organizations.

It’s not too late to contribute! To donate to The American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Riverbend visit: http://bit.ly/1QO8Xcy. To donate to the Susan G. Komen® Race for the Cure, St. Louis visit: http://bit.ly/1d19zsA.

For more information about the Argosy Alton Casino visit: http://www.argosyalton.com/

