ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc. is excited to announce they were the recipient of a $25,000.00 gift from Argosy Casino in Alton for the expansion of their wellness center.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support of Argosy and their effort in supporting out project to improve the health of the community in Madison County” stated Jonathan Becker, Executive Director. SSP is truly overwhelmed with the giving of Argosy and the fact that with their and the support from many other donors we have begun construction on the project.

Senior Services Plus, Inc. recently started construction on their 10,000 sq. ft. expansion. The expansion will include a 5,400 square foot open fitness area with an in-door walking track, new equipment and a 2,400 sq. ft. class room. Completion is scheduled for December 2018.

“Senior Services Plus is a great organization that continues to do amazing things for this community,” Argosy Casino Alton’s General Manager, Joelle Shearin said. “We are excited to partner with them to further their ability to make a difference for so many residents.”

For more information on the expansion visit their website at www.seniorservicesplus.org.

