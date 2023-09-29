ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued charges on Friday, September 29, 2023, on suspect Trevor White, 41, of the 500 block of Deer Pointe Court in Fenton, Missouri 63026, for Attempted Enticement of a Child and Sexual Misconduct Involving a Child.

White has been a youth athletic coach for over 10 years.

White is being held on a $100,000 cash-only, no 10%, bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On or about September 28, 2023, Defendant texted with a person he believed to be a child under the age of 15. The defendant asked if he could pick the child up so they could engage in sexual activity together."

Investigators suspect there may be more victims. If you have information, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

