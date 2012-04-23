Bethalto, IL, April 17, 2012: Summer in Bethalto may look a little different this year thanks to the vision of two area youth pastors, Tim Drury of First Baptist Church of Bethalto and Steve Doering of Bethalto Christian Church. The two have developed a program called Mission Bethalto where students from local area churches will be giving up a few days of their summer vacation to help their neighbors and community. Instead of sleeping in and hanging out at the pool, these dedicated teens will be participating in social and recreational programs serving children and the elderly, as well as doing light construction throughout the area. Local non-profit agencies and other community based organizations will be a few of the lucky recipients of the students’ hard work. In addition to area agencies, Mission Bethalto is looking to serve individuals and families who might need some help with yard work, light construction, or painting. If you or a family member are in need of such services, an application can be picked up at Bethalto Village Hall in the Mayor’s Office or one can be downloaded at www.fbcbethalto.org/missionbethalto.

When asked why the teens are involved in Mission Bethalto, Doering stated, “We want to show students that you don’t have to go around the globe to help others. People right here in our community can be served.” The goal for the group can be summarized in its mission statement: “Mission Bethalto exists to equip students to demonstrate Jesus’ love through service in their community.”

Students will be working during the mid-day hours June 4 through June 6, while being trained in the evenings by guest speaker Pastor Jonathan Absher of Meadowbrook First Church of God. First Baptist Church of Bethalto and Bethalto Christian Church will be the lead churches involved in Mission Bethalto and other churches in the community are expected to join the vision in the near future. Area churches that are interested in getting their students involved should contact Tim Drury at missionbethalto@gmail.com.

