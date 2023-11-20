GODFREY - Amanda Cunningham, 36, has been reported missing and it is being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Cunningham was determined missing on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, and has not been heard from since, her family said this morning, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

Mary Delp said the family searched around East Alton, Alton, Godfrey and Wood River and the area at hotels, convenience stores and more and did not find any clues on her whereabouts. She said it is not a common behavior for Amanda to be gone for this long of a period.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido said the sheriff's office has been investigating the case and deputies spent time in a search for her over the weekend, but nothing has been discovered yet.