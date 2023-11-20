GODFREY - Amanda Cunningham, 36, has been reported missing and it is being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Amanda CunninghamCunningham was determined missing on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, and has not been heard from since, her family said this morning, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mary Delp said the family searched around East Alton, Alton, Godfrey and Wood River and the area at hotels, convenience stores and more and did not find any clues on her whereabouts. She said it is not a common behavior for Amanda to be gone for this long of a period.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido said the sheriff's office has been investigating the case and deputies spent time in a search for her over the weekend, but nothing has been discovered yet.

Delp added the following: "She moves around a lot, I'd say Godfrey, Meadowbrook, Alton and Collinsville areas in the last year. She also wears wigs and changes her look often. She has a very recognizable rosary tattoo covering one hand. Her natural hair color is red and it is cut short. She is 5'5" tall and weighs about 160 pounds."

Pulido encouraged anyone with any information about Amanda to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618) 692-6087.

More like this:

Nov 21, 2023 - Madison County Sheriff's Office Announces Missing Woman Located and Is Safe

4 days ago - Vehicle Collides With 11-Year-Old Bicyclist In Godfrey, Boy Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital

Oct 10, 2023 - Jersey Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help In Locating Missing Woman

Sep 25, 2023 - Man Found Guilty In Jersey County Pornography Case

Sep 18, 2023 - Located Safe: Woman Last Seen In Dorsey Area Is Reported Missing/Endangered, But Is Found

Related Video:

Grafton Continues Search for Missing Woman

 