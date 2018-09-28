WEST CENTRAL (2-3) @ CALHOUN (2-3)

Kickoff: 7:30 pm

The Warriors started the season out with a 0-3 record, including suffering some critical injuries. It seemed like it could’ve been an ugly year in making. However, they turned things around with a decisive 44-26 victory over Pleasant Hill to retain the Oaken Bucket. A week later they took apart North Greene 35-8. Calhoun’s WIVC South record is 2-1, and a win would tie them for second place. West Central comes in with a 1-2 South record and was shutout by the Carrollton Hawks 40-0 at home last week. They previously lost to Greenfield-NW 22-16 and beat North Greene 44-32. Corey Nelson has thrown for 542 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions for the Warriors. A.J. Hillen leads the team with 335 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Trey Hart and freshman Sage White each have two rushing scores. Cory Baalman has caught 15 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Hillen leads the team with 40 total tackles with Trenton Buchanan adding 38.

PLEASANT HILL (1-4) @ CARROLLTON (3-2)

Kickoff: 7:00 pm

After losing their first two games, the Hawks have reeled off three consecutive victories over Calhoun, Greenfield-NW, and West Central outscoring them by a combined 124-6. In those three games junior quarterback, Hunter Flowers has thrown for 1,049 yards, 12 touchdowns, and one interception. For the season he’s total 1,409 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions leading the conference in all those categories. After starting off slowly too, Nathan Walker now has nine touchdown receptions with 449 yards and 27 receptions. Zach Flowers has caught 21 passes with 302 yards and touchdown catch. Pleasant Hill has an effective quarterback/running back duo with Isaiha and Kodiak Rogers. Isaiha has thrown for 295 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s rushed for 332 yards and five touchdowns. Kodiak has obtained 630 yards on the ground with six touchdowns. A win for Carrollton will guarantee them at least a share of the South conference title for the seventh straight year.

GREENFIELD-NW (4-1) @ NORTH GREENE (0-5)

Kickoff: 7:30 pm

The Spartans are still searching not only for their first victory of the season but their first win in over two years. Kaiden Heberling has thrown for 570 yards with six touchdowns and interceptions while completing 39 percent of his passes. Carter Hoseman has racked up 351 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Heberling leads the team in rushing yards with 211 and has four touchdowns. It will most likely be an uphill battle. Greenfield-NW comes in with two close victories over Unity and West Central while handling Brown County 28-0 and Pleasant Hill 28-12. Sophomore quarterback, Jacob Lansaw hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass but has registered 547 yards and completed 54 percent of his throws. Fellow sophomore, Denver Davenport has 585 rushing yards with eight touchdowns. He’s also caught seven passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. A win for the Tigers clinches a playoff birth with five wins.

