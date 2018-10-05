Area WIVC South Week 7 Preview Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CALHOUN (2-4) vs GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN (5-1) Location: Fleur de Lis Field Kickoff: 7:30 pm The Tigers are a win away from officially getting back to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus. In a season where the WIVC South has been up for grabs, Greenfield-NW has taken nearly full advantage of the conference parity. Last week they defeated North Greene 53-6 and practically had the game wrapped up after the first quarter. Sophomore running back Dever Davenport had eight carries for 192 rushing yards and four touchdowns, including a 35-yard punt return. He comes into the game with 11 touchdowns and 777 rushing yards. Calhoun led West Central 22-14 at halftime last week but gave up three unanswered touchdowns and ultimately fell 38-30 meaning they can not afford another loss, or their playoff hopes are gone. Although the Tigers have more room for air, a loss to the Warriors would mean they would have to face Camp Point Central (5-1) and Beardstown (6-0) in their last two games. A lot of playoff hopes will be on the line, which could make for an exciting game. NORTH GREENE (0-6) vs CARROLLTON (4-2) Article continues after sponsor message Location: Carrollton Community High School Kickoff: 7:00 pm The Hawks will go for their seventh WIVC South outright championship in nine seasons barring a major upset. A Carrollton victory will punch their ticket to the Class 1A playoffs even with five wins because they would be the conference champions, which is an automatic birth. The Hawks have averaged 43 points per game in South conference play. Quarterback Hunter Flowers tossed five touchdowns for the second game in a row against Pleasant Hill last week. He threw for Nathan Walker, Zach Flowers, Brett Lehr, Garrett Settles, and Byron Holmes all caught a touchdown pass. Walker now has 11 touchdown receptions, which is four shy from his total a season ago. North Greene is still searching for their first victory in 21 games, but it will be a tall order coming against the Hawks on the road for their homecoming. The quarterback/wide receiver tandem of Kaiden Heberling and Carter Hoesman were heavily limited last week against Greenfield-NW. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip