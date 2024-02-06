ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Unemployment stats remained low year over year from December 2022 to December 2023 in the area.

Edwardsville had a 3.1 percent unemployment rate in December 2023 compared to 2.4 percent in 2022, while Alton was 5.4 percent compared to 4.5 percent, Granite City was 4.2 percent compared to 2.9 percent and Belleville 4.6 percent compared to 3.7 percent in December 2022. Collinsville recorded a 4.2 percent rate compared to 3.3 percent in December 2022.

As far as counties this was the breakdown: Madison County 4.1 percent compared to 3.1 percent December 2023 to December 2022, Macoupin County 4.2 percent compared to 3.3 percent, Jersey County 3.9 percent compared to 3.0 and Calhoun County was 3.6 percent to 3.7 percent a year ago. Greene County recorded a 4.1 percent rate compared to 3.9 percent a year ago.

Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in eight metropolitan areas, decreased in five and was unchanged in one for the year ending December 2023, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate increased in thirteen metropolitan areas and decreased in one.

“We are pleased to see continued positive economic trends across Illinois,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES remains committed to sustaining a viable workforce ecosystem in which jobseekers and employers remain engaged and connected.”

The metro areas that had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Danville MSA (+1.8%, +500) and the Springfield MSA (+1.7%, +1,900). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago Metro were up +0.8% or +31,600. The metro areas with the largest over-the-year percentage decreases in total nonfarm jobs were the Kankakee MSA (-1.6%, -700) and the Decatur MSA (-1.4%, -700). Peoria MSA saw no change in total nonfarm jobs. The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Education and Health Services (eleven areas); Leisure and Hospitality and Government (ten areas each); Mining and Construction (nine areas); and Other Services (eight areas).

