SPRINGFIELD – Area counties and cities continue to report elevated unemployment numbers because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. There is hope with Governor J.B. Pritzker's decision to reopen restaurants and bars for inside dining at 5 p.m. Friday will spark employment additions throughout the region and lower the overall unemployment rates.

Madison County had an 8.4 percent unemployment rate in August, while St. Clair County posted a 10.2 percent total. Edwardsville had the best overall city ranking with a 5.8 percent unemployment rate.

Jersey stood at 7.3 percent for unemployment and Calhoun and Greene County both had 7.0 unemployment percentage numbers.

East St. Louis had a 17.6 percent unemployment rate for August, while Alton was lodged at 12.1 percent. Belleville was at 11.4 percent, while Granite City at 10.7 percent, Collinsville at 9.5 percent and O'Fallon at 8.2 percent.

The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in August, with five metro areas at record low payrolls for that month, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas and to record highs for the month of August in two metros.

The official, BLS approved sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology.

“With the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan in place, we are working hard to keep people safe while restoring confidence in and strengthening our economy,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “IDES is continuing to work tirelessly to support working families by connecting them to job training and workforce matching programs and ensuring benefits get to those impacted by this pandemic.”

The number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas. Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-11.0%, -19,000), Elgin (-9.7%, -25,300) and Decatur (-8.4%, -4,300). In Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, jobs were down -7.6% (-291,600). No industry sector saw job gains in a majority of metro areas.

Not seasonally adjusted data compares August 2020 with August 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 10.9 percent in August 2020 and the highest August unemployment rate since 1983, when it was 11.3 percent. The official, BLS approved, statewide unemployment rate series begins in 1976. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 8.5 percent in August 2020 and the highest August unemployment rate since 2011, when it was 9.1. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area August 2020* August 2019** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 7.2% 3.8% 3.4 Carbondale-Marion 8.5% 4.2% 4.3 Champaign-Urbana 7.4% 3.9% 3.5 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 12.6% 3.8% 8.8 Danville 9.3% 5.5% 3.8 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 8.1% 4.1% 4.0 Decatur 11.2% 5.4% 5.8 Elgin 9.5% 4.1% 5.4 Kankakee 8.9% 4.6% 4.3 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 8.3% 3.9% 4.4 Peoria 9.6% 4.6% 5.0 Rockford 11.3% 5.9% 5.4 Springfield 8.5% 4.0% 4.5 St. Louis (IL-Section) 8.6% 4.1% 4.5 Illinois Statewide 10.9% 4.0% 6.9 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – August 2020

Metropolitan Area August August Over-the-Year 2020* 2019** Change Bloomington MSA 85,200 91,400 -6,200 Carbondale-Marion MSA 54,200 56,900 -2,700 Champaign-Urbana MSA 103,300 107,900 -4,600 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,537,600 3,829,200 -291,600 Danville MSA 25,900 27,100 -1,200 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 174,500 189,300 -14,800 Decatur MSA 46,600 50,900 -4,300 Elgin Metro Division 236,000 261,300 -25,300 Kankakee MSA 44,100 46,000 -1,900 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 390,600 425,900 -35,300 Peoria MSA 153,500 172,500 -19,000 Rockford MSA Article continues after sponsor message 138,900 150,800 -11,900 Springfield MSA 104,200 112,100 -7,900 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 227,400 241,300 -13,900 Illinois Statewide 5,705,900 6,143,200 -437,300 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Aug 2020 Aug 2019 Over the Year Change St. Louis (IL-Section) 8.6 % 4.1 % 4.5 Bond County 7.3 % 3.8 % 3.5 Calhoun County 7.0 % 4.2 % 2.8 Clinton County 5.6 % 2.9 % 2.7 Jersey County 7.3 % 4.3 % 3.0 Macoupin County 6.9 % 4.0 % 2.9 Madison County 8.4 % 4.0 % 4.4 Monroe County 5.6 % 3.1 % 2.5 St. Clair County 10.2 % 4.7 % 5.5 Cities Alton City 12.1 % 6.0 % 6.1 Belleville City 11.4 % 4.7 % 6.7 Collinsville City 9.5 % 3.9 % 5.6 East St. Louis City 17.6 % 8.1 % 9.5 Edwardsville City 5.9 % 2.8 % 3.1 Granite City 10.7 % 5.2 % 5.5 O'Fallon City 8.2 % 4.0 % 4.2 Counties Greene County 7.0 % 4.5 % 2.5 Randolph County 6.7 % 3.3 % 3.4 Washington County 4.5 % 2.3 % 2.2 Other Areas LWIA 21 7.3 % 4.1 % 3.2 LWIA 22 8.2 % 4.0 % 4.2 LWIA 24 8.7 % 4.1 % 4.6 Southwestern EDR 8.5 % 4.1 % 4.4

Metro East Highlights

The August 2020 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 8.6 percent. The over-the-year rate increased +4.5 percentage points from the August 2019 rate of 4.1 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force declined by -6,652 to 352,749 in August 2020 from 346,097 in August 2019. The number of employed individuals decreased by -9,269 to 322,464 in August 2020 from 331,760 in August 2019. In August 2020, there were 30,285 unemployed people in the labor force. This is an increase of +15,948 compared to the August 2019 total unemployed, 14,337.

The total number of nonfarm jobs was an all-time low of 227,400 in August 2020. Compared to August 2019, nonfarm jobs decreased by -13,900.

Payrolls increased in Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (+200).

Employment declined in Leisure and Hospitality (-4,600), Manufacturing (-2,900), Educational and Health Services

(-2,600), Other Services (-1,400), Professional and Business Services (-1,100), Financial Activities (-500), Mining and Construction (-100), and Information (-200).



Note: Monthly 2019 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2020, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

