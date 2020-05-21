SPRINGFIELD – Illinois turkey hunters harvested a preliminary statewide total of 15,800 wild turkeys during the 2020 Spring Turkey Season. This year’s preliminary harvest total compares with the 2019 statewide turkey harvest of 15,190. The statewide preliminary total includes the 2020 Youth Turkey Season harvest of 1,744 birds, a record total, and compares with the 2019 youth harvest of 1,392 turkeys. The statewide record total was set in 2006 when 16,569 turkeys were harvested.

Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2020 season dates were April 6-May 7 in the South Zone and April 13-May 14 in the North Zone. The Youth Spring Turkey Season was March 28-29 and April 4-5 statewide.

Spring turkey hunting was suspended at Illinois Department of Natural Resources sites during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkey hunters this spring took a preliminary total of 6,285 wild turkeys during all regular season segments in the South Zone, compared with 5,959 last year in the south. The preliminary harvest total for all regular season segments in the North Zone this year was 7,771 wild turkeys, compared with 7,832 in northern counties in 2019.

The top five counties for spring wild turkey harvest in 2020 were Jefferson (508), Jo Daviess (464), Marion (444), Pike (404), and Randolph (379).

A table with county preliminary harvest totals for the 2020 Illinois Spring Turkey Season, and 2019 comparable harvest totals, is below.

Illinois Spring Turkey Season Harvest County Totals County 2020 2019 ADAMS 321 331 ALEXANDER 142 163 BOND 159 153 BOONE 79 66 BROWN 244 227 BUREAU 170 212 CALHOUN 246 201 CARROLL 152 179 CASS 202 254 CHAMPAIGN 36 20 CHRISTIAN 41 53 CLARK 233 179 CLAY 264 232 CLINTON 116 111 COLES 45 50 CRAWFORD 217 227 CUMBERLAND 78 64 DEKALB 11 12 DEWITT 55 42 DOUGLAS 9 7 EDGAR 89 80 EDWARDS 93 98 EFFINGHAM 144 120 FAYETTE 284 259 FORD 19 9 FRANKLIN 203 183 FULTON 377 402 GALLATIN/HARDIN 221 224 GREENE 153 170 GRUNDY 59 56 HAMILTON 251 227 HANCOCK 327 344 HENDERSON 128 142 HENRY 110 108 IROQUOIS 84 80 JACKSON 329 295 JASPER 147 136 JEFFERSON 508 480 JERSEY 194 169 JODAVIESS 464 542 JOHNSON 197 220 KANE 3 1 KANKAKEE 47 51 KENDALL 14 17 KNOX 270 265 LAKE 10 5 LASALLE 102 115 Article continues after sponsor message LAWRENCE 163 128 LEE 85 90 LIVINGSTON 38 34 LOGAN 47 39 MACON 36 36 MACOUPIN 319 270 MADISON 283 220 MARION 444 328 MARSHALL/PUTNAM 127 108 MASON 150 182 MASSAC 98 83 MCDONOUGH 129 149 MCHENRY 101 86 MCLEAN 65 62 MENARD 108 98 MERCER 224 234 MONROE 166 141 MONTGOMERY 190 162 MORGAN 157 130 MOULTRIE 43 36 OGLE 147 165 PEORIA 136 139 PERRY 240 218 PIATT 5 14 PIKE 404 383 POPE 277 310 PULASKI 122 107 RANDOLPH 379 383 RICHLAND 151 117 ROCK ISLAND 217 203 SALINE 122 102 SANGAMON 116 124 SCHUYLER 249 239 SCOTT 93 101 SHELBY 146 118 ST CLAIR 152 140 STARK 18 13 STEPHENSON 188 184 TAZEWELL 72 77 UNION 311 310 VERMILION 118 127 WABASH 56 58 WARREN 61 61 WASHINGTON 175 144 WAYNE 372 303 WHITE 188 139 WHITESIDE 116 162 WILL 43 80 WILLIAMSON 284 249 WINNEBAGO 169 169 WOODFORD 81 63

More like this: