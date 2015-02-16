IHSA CLASS 3A NORMAL COMMUNITY

INDIVIDUAL SECTIONAL

NORMAL – Alton sent five wrestlers and Edwardsville four to this weekend's IHSA Class 3A wrestling state tournament by finishing in the top four at the IHSA Class 3A Normal Community Individual Sectional tournament over the weekend.

The individual state tournament commences Thursday and runs through Saturday at Champaign-Urbana's State Farm Center

No team scores were kept; the team championships will be determined at the end of the month at the Class 3A Team State tournament at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Feb. 28.

Alton's qualifiers for the individual state tournament include Connor Broyles at 120, who lost the third-place match to Edwardsville's Tanner Ambry 4-3; Phyllip DeLoach at 145, who defeated Nick Foster of Belleville West 4-3 in the championship bout; Nicholas DeLoach at 152, who defeated Trevell Timmons of Lockport 7-4 in the final; Qiante Wagner at 160, who pinned Bryce Shewan of Yorkville in 5:18; and Darian Pierson at 285, who lost the third-place bout to Bryan Ditchman of New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central in a 41-second pin.

Besides Ambry, Edwardsville qualifiers included James Ziegler at 152, who defeated Dalton Lawver of Rock Island 4-3 in the third-place bout; Chris Prosser at 160, who defeated Porfino Perez of Danville 4-2 in the third-place bout; and James Watters at 182, who dropped a 10-8 decision to Jake Mayon of Plainfield East in the third-place bout.

IHSA CLASS 2A MATTOON INDIVIDUAL SECTIONAL

MATTOON – Civic Memorial qualified two wrestlers and Jersey one to next weekend's IHSA Class 2A individual state tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign-Urbana at the IHSA Class 2A Mattoon Individual Sectional over the weekend.

Advancing to the state tournament for the Eagles were Drake Boverie at 132, who defeated Brandon Crutchfield of Jersey 4-0 in the title bout; both qualified for state.

In addition, Brayton Williams of CM qualified at 152 despite dropping a 6-0 decision to Chase Vosburgh of Mt. Vernon in the championship bout.

IHSA CLASS 1A VANDALIA INDIVIDUAL SECTIONAL

VANDALIA – Roxana sent three wrestlers and East Alton-Wood River two to the IHSA Class 1A individual state tournament at Champaign-Urbana's State Farm Center at the IHSA Class 1A Individual Sectional tournament in Vandalia over the weekend.

Heading to state for the Shells are James Henseler at 106, who defeated Sam Dietz of Murphysboro 6-3 in the third-place match; Dalton Brito at 126, who defeated Jevon Hay of Belleville Althoff 4-3 in the championship bout; and Jarod Foiles at 132, who fell to Jarid Braunagel of Althoff 9-1 in the final.

Reaching the state tournament for the Oilers were Drew Sobol at 106, who was pinned by Colin Davidson of Litchfield in 3:26 in the final; and Zac Blasoli at 152, who defeated Jamie Smith of Monticello 6-3 in the third-place bout.

