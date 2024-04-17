ROXANA - Area schools showcased their talents with strong performances from start to finish at the Roxana Relays meet on Monday afternoon, April 15, 2024, and evening at Charlie Raich Field.

The Shells won the meet with 87 points, with Highland coming in second with 74 points, Civic Memorial was third with 63 points, Jersey was fourth at 47 points, East Alton-Wood River came in fifth with 29 points, Mascoutah was sixth with 20 points, Marquette Catholic was seventh with 13 points, and Metro-East Lutheran finished eighth with 11 points.

These are highlights for the different Riverbender.com teams in the Relays Meet:

In the 100 meters, the winner was Roxana's Andrew Ellis, with a time of 11.23 seconds, second place went to Jersey's Casey Borkowski, who came in at 11.31 seconds, and Owen Wieneke of the Shells was third at 11.40 seconds. Charles Fedder of the Knights was in at 11.65 seconds, CM's Zach Wooten had a time of 11.72 seconds, Jaden Rochester of Marquette had a time of 11.78 seconds, EAWR's Travis Skinner's time was 11.79 seconds, and Highland's Hunter Fridley was in at 11.90 seconds.

In the 3,200 meters, the Bulldogs went one-two, with Adin Roach winning at 10:41.70, and Avery Brock the runner-up at 10:44.00, while Mascoutah's Zachary Barshay was third at 11:00.89. Logan Kearbey of the Eagles had a time of 11:11.14, Noah Smith of the Shells was in at 11:40.23, and Rodger Zawodiak of Marquette had a time of 12:45.18.

In the hurdles races, Keylon Caruthers of the Shells won the 110 meters at 16.60 seconds, while Adam Kribs of the Panthers was second at 16.77 seconds, and Cole Perryman of the Indians finished third at 18.21 seconds. Ty Books of the Eagles was in at 18.98 seconds, Brice Stewart of the Knights had a time of 19.43 seconds, and the Shells' Mike Silas was in at 20.74 seconds.

In an unusual format in the 400 meters, teams of two ran the race, with the best time being counted as the team's official time. Max Walker led Highland to the win at 1:02.99, with Caruthers and Roxana being second at 1:03.76, and Andrew Wegierski taking Jersey to third at 1:06.77. Books and CM were fourth at 1:06.88, and Chase Winters and EAWR came in at 1:07.32.

In the open relay races, Roxana took the 4×100 meters at 44.09 seconds, with Jersey in second at 45.00 seconds, and EAWR was third at 45.82 seconds. Highland was in at 45.85 seconds, CM's time was 46.29 seconds, Metro-East was clocked at 47.19 seconds, and Marquette had a time of 47.51 seconds. The Shells won the 4x200 meters at 1:33.68 seconds, with Jersey second at 1:34.76, and EAWR was third at 1:34.74. CM came in at 1:38.10, Metro-East's time was 1:38.06, and Highland came in at 1:39.47.

The Bulldogs won the 4x400 meters at 3:38.89, with the Oilers second at 3:41.83, and the Eagles third at 3:42.31. The Shells had a time of 3:42.71, the Panthers were in at 4:03.98, and the Explorers had a time of 4:13.16. CM were the winners of the 4x800 meters at 8:07.06, with Roxana second at 8:35.04, and Highland third at 9:01.93. Metro-East was in at 9:19.00, Jersey was home at 9:27.19, and EAWR came in at 10:00.27.

In the distance medley relay races, CM took the 1,600-meter sprint medley at 3:53.35, with Highland second at 3:54.53, and Jersey third at 3:54.95. EAWR came in at 4:02,54, Marquette's time was 4:04.24, and Roxana was in at 4:05.43. In the 4,000-meter distance medley, the winners were the Eagles at 10:49.21, with the Shells second at 11:45.15, and the Indians third at 12:25.27. The Knights came in at 12:53.43, the Oilers had a time of 12:54.40, the time for the Panthers was 13:03.59, and the Explorers were in at 13:15.70.

In the field events, Marquette's Jack Beaber won the shot put with a throw of 13.58 meters, with Mascoutah's Riley Kramer second at 12.99 meters, and Josh Hodge of CM was third at 12.86 meters. Nick Newton of Roxana had a throw of 12.40 meters, Jersey's Aiden Talley had a throw of 11.68 meters, Malachi Carter of EAWR, had a distance of 10.64 meters, Highland's Nick Judge had a toss of 10.50 meters. and Andrew Maske of Metro-East came in at 10.12 meters. The discus throw was won by Hodge at 45.93 meters, with Beaber coming in second at 40.09 meters, and third place went to Zane Losch of Roxana, with a toss of 39.37 meters. Highland's Liam Kobbeman had a throw of 35.07 meters. Carter had a toss of 29.94 meters, Hayden McGowan of Jersey got off a throw of 29.61 meters, and Gavin Lankford pf Metro-East had a throw of 26.23 meters.

Carson Ryan of the Shells won the high jump, clearing 1.87 meters, with Kribs clearing 1.82 meters to finish second, and Jake Newton of Roxana was third at 1.77 meters. Dylan Burch of Jersey also cleared 1.77 meters, while Justin Brown of the Oilers went over at 1.72 meters, as did Clayton Van Fossen of Highland, and Parker Purcell of CM went over at 1.62 meters.

Cam Ward of the Bulldogs won the long jump, going 6.11 meters, with Drew Abernathy of the Eagles was second at 5.72 meters, and Highland's Gavin Klaus was third at 5.70 meters. Chris Walleck of the Shells had a leap of 5.66 meters, Jack Deist of the Panthers went 5.58 meters, Dante Thompson of Marquette had a jump of 5.39 meters, and Stewart went 5.28 meters. In the triple jump, Roxana's Evan Wells was the winner, going 12.38 meters, with Cole Parsons of Highland second at 12.15 meters, and Mascoutah's Aiden O'Leary third at 12.07 meters. Kribs went 11.72 meters, Jasiah Brown of the Oilers had a distance of 11.59 meters. Stewart went 11.52 meters, the Eagles' Myles Silva had a jump of 11.29 meters, and Thompson had a jump of 10.55 meters.

