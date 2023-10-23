BUFFALO GROVE - Highland's doubles duo of Josie Wojcikiewicz and Sophia Fleming advanced to the consolation semifinals before being eliminated as players and teams from across the Riverbender.com area enjoyed success in this past weekend's IHSA girls tennis state tournament, held at Buffalo Grove High School and other venues in northwest suburban Chicago.

Wojcikiewicz and Fleming were the only area players who advance to the final day on Saturday, losing their Class 1A consolation semifinal match to Rylee O'Fallon and Emma Cushing of Ottawa Township 6-4, 4-6, 10-7, ending their run at 4-2 in the tournament, the most successful of any of the area players on the weekend. The pair had advanced to the quarterfinals, winning their first three matches, including a three-set win over Charlotte Graham and Anna Beth Woolf of Winnetka North Shore Country Day 1-6, 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreak), 6-4, before losing in the quarters, also in three sets, to Tara Swahney and Isabella Ji of Chicago University.

Ruthie Manor, who played in the singles for the Bulldogs, went 3-2 on the weekend, winning a pair of third set tiebreaks, in her opener over Abbie Lee of Teutopolis 6-1, 6-7 (2-7 in the tiebreak), 10-3, then winning in the second round of the consolation bracket over Annie List of Robinson 6-4. 0-6, 13-11 before bowing out in the fourth round of the consolation bracket, losing to Lilia Tanabe of Chicago Walter Payton 8-3.

Civic Memorial's doubles team of Emma Davis and Abigail Harms was 1-2, winning their only match in the first round of the consolation bracket over Karli Mann and Jersey Summers of Herrin 6-2, 6-4, while Natalie Beck and Kennedi Taylor of Father McGivney Catholic went 3-2 on the weekend, winning their first two matches, 6-0, 6-0 over Madisynn Gura and Megan Ardaugh of Joliet Catholic Academy, and 6-3, 6-0 over Sydney Harmon and Grace Gower of Robinson, before losing in the third round and being eliminated in the fifth round of the consolation bracket.

Jersey's doubles team of Tessa Crawford and Elise Noble also went 4-2 on the weekend, winning over Kourtney Schuenzel and Emma Bevenour of Wilmette Regina Dominican 6-2, 6-3, then taking a 6-2, 6-1 decision over Madison Hoffmann and Natalia Malaczek of Grayslake Central before being relegated to the consolation bracket, winning twice more before being eliminated. The other doubles team of Kate Hudson and Emma McCormick went 0-2 on the weekend, while singles player went 3-2, winning in the opener over Risha Patel of Normal University 6-0, 6-3, before losing in the second round, winning twice in the consolation bracket before being eliminated.

Triad singles player Andie Green won her opener over Lexi Burton of Metamora 6-2, 6-0 before dropping two matches in a row, being eliminated. The doubles team of Katie Watts and Anna D'Aunoy went 3-2 on the weekend, taking their opener over Jada Buehnerkemper and Adi Davidson of Teutopolis 6-4, 6-1, then were relegated to the consolation bracket. Watts and D'Aunoy won twice in the consolation bracket before bowing out of the tournament.

The Class 1A singles championship was won by Addison Lanton of Elgin Academy, defeating Paola Almeda of Chicago University 6-3, 6-1, while Sharie Delaney and Clair Lopatka of Lisle Benet Academy Catholic won the doubles title over Crystina Lee and Jane Carter of Elmhurst Timothy Christian 6-3, 6-1. Chicago University won the team title with 32 points, edging out Benet Academy, who finished second with 31 points, Dunlap was third with 24 points, Elgin Academy came in fourth with 20 points and Darien Hinsdale South rounded out the top five with 17 points.

In Class 2A, Edwardsville's singles players Gabi Hill and Katie Woods both went 1-2 on the weekend, with Hill winning her opener over Sophia Baltz of Joliet West 6-4, 6-4 and Woods taking her first match, defeating Ashlyn Reade of Minooka 6-2, 6-0. Both however lost their next two matches and were eliminated. The doubles team of Alyssa Wise and Sophia Byron went 3-2 on the weekend, winning their opener over Mia Montes and Violet McIntyre of Oak Lawn Richards 6-0, 6-1, before losing and being relegated to the consolation bracket. In their first match of the bracket, Wise and Byron won over Lilliam Dockal and Emily Halat of Des Plaines Maine West 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreak), 6-7 (2-7 in the tiebreak), 10-6 before splitting their next two matches, being eliminated.

The Class 2A singles champion was Jessica Kovalcik of Plainfield North, who defeated Madison Liu of Winnetka New Trier in the final 6-2, 2-6, 6-1, while the doubles champions were Keri Rothenberg and Ariane Lesterhuis of New Trier, who won over Maia and Estelle Loureiro of Orland Park Carl Sandburg 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. New Trier took the team championship with 35 points, with Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson second at 20 points, Deerfield and Sandburg tied for third with 16 points each and there was a three-way deadlock for fifth between Northbrook Glenbrook North, Hinsdale Central and Plainfield North, all having 14 points each.

McGivney, Highland, Jersey Doubles Pairs All Win Twice, Triad Duo Split In Class 1A, Tiger Players Split In Class 2A At First Day Of IHSA Girls State Tennis Tournament

BUFFALO GROVE - The doubles pairs of Natalie Beck and Kennedi Taylor of Father McGivney Catholic, Josie Wojcikiewicz and Sophia Fleming of Highland and Tessa Crawford and Elise Noble of Jersey all won their opening two matches in Class 1A, while Edwardsville's Katie Wood and Gabi Hill in singles and Alyssa Wise and Sophie Byron in doubles all split their opening matches in Class 2A on the first day of the IHSA state girls tennis tournaments in Buffalo Grove and other venues in northwest suburban Chicagoland.

In Class 1A, Civic Memorial's doubles pair of Emma Davis and Abigail Harms lost their opener to Layden Almer and Audrey Moster of LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 6-0, 6-2, but bounced back in the first round of the consolation bracket to take a 6-2, 6-4 win over Karli Mann and Jersey Summers of Herrin. Davis and Harms will play in the second round of the consolation bracket on Friday against Savannah Amatyleon and Emily Young of Mahomet-Seymour.

Beck and Taylor won their first-round match over Madisynne Gura and Megan Ardaugh of Joliet Catholic Academy 6-0, 6-0, then won in the second round over Sydney Harmon and Grace Gower of Robinson 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the third round. Highland saw Ruthie Manor win her singles opener over Abbie Lee of Teutopolis 6-1, 6-7 (2-7 in the tiebreak), 10-3, then lost in the second round to Anna Houpt of Danville 6-2, 6-0. Manor bounced back in the second round of the consolation bracket to win over Annie List of Robinson 6-0, 4-6, 13-11. Wojcikiewicz and Fleming won their opener over Adella Bird and Holland Martin of Mahomet-Seymour 6-4, 6-1, then won their second round match over Brooke Burger and Olivia Masching of Pontiac 6-1, 6-0. The Bulldog pair will next play against Charlotte Graham and Anna Beth Woolf of Winnetka North Shore Country Day on Friday in the third round.

The Panthers' lone representative in singles, Libby McCormick, won her opener over RIsha Patel of Normal University 6-0, 6-3, but then lost in the second round to Chloe Goins of Darien Hinsdale South 6-0, 6-0. McCormick then bounced back to win in the second round of the consolation bracket, eliminating Kate Henry of North Shore Country Day 6-3, 6-4 to move on to the third round of the consolation bracket on Friday.

Crawford and Noble won their doubles opener over Kourtney Schuenzel and Emma Bevenour of Wilmette Regina Dominican Catholic 6-2, 6-3, then won in the second round over Madison Hoffmann and Natalie Malaczek of Grayslake Central 6-2, 6-1. Crawford and Noble will next play on Friday in the third round against Natalie Grover and Katie Jendra of Lisle Benet Academy Catholic. The other doubles team of Kate Hudson and Emma McCormick lost in the opening round to Haley Goins and Arya Selvaraj of Hinsdale South 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, then lost in the first round of the consolation bracket to Katelyn de Guzman and Megan Hillman of Rockford Lutheran 6-2, 6-3 and were eliminated.

Triad's Andie Green in the singles won her opener over Lexi Burton of Metamora 6-2, 6-0, but lost in the second round to Addison Lanton of Elgin Academy 6-0, 6-0, then lost in the second round of the consolation bracket 6-2, 6-4 to Reagan Sincak of New Lenox Providence Catholic and was eliminated. The doubles team of Katie Watts and Anna D'Aunoy won their opener over Jada Buehnerkemper and Adi Davidson of Teutopolis 6-4, 6-3, but then lost in the second round to Holly Garrelts and Jenna Remke of Woodstock Marian Catholic 7-5, 6-3. They'll meet Bird and Martin in the second round of the consolation bracket on Friday.

In Class 2A, the Tigers' Hill won her opener over Sophia Baltz of Joliet West 6-4, 6-4, then lost in the second round to Lily Brecknock of Oak Park Fenwick Catholic 6-0, 6-0. Hill will play against Kara Pescaru of Mt. Prospect in the second round of the consolation bracket on Friday. Woods also won her opener, defeating Ashlyn Reade of Minooka 6-2, 6-0, but lost in the second round to Katrine Boianov of Lake Zurich 6-2, 6-1 and was relegated to the consolation bracket. The team of Wise and Byron won their opener over Mia Montes and Violet McIntyre of Oak Lawn Richards 6-0, 6-1, but then lost in the second round to Lauren Panveno and Calista Chang of Hinsdale Central 6-1, 6-2.

