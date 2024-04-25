GODFREY - Marquette Catholic’s Mike Wilson has decided to continue his golf career at Lewis and Clark Community College.

He recently signed a letter of intent to attend L&C. He is a Tucker’s Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

He said he decided to attend L&C because it is “local and I have friends on the golf team.”

Wilson has been a three-year member of the Explorers baseball team, NHS and BCA. He also is president and co-founder of the Pickleball Club at his school.

He said his most memorable moment was having the Blue Crew watch him play at state.

“Marquette helped me excel academically, and also introduced me to my best friends,” he said.

Mike is the son of Teresa and Bill Wilson of Dorsey.

