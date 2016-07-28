Area students recognized on Greenville College's Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GREENVILLE, Ill. (July 28, 2016) - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville College for the Spring 2016 semester.



Greenville College is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.



Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Alton, IL



Megan Little, JR

Kristen Nolle, JR



Bethalto, IL



Benjamin Gabel, SR



Carrollton, IL



Caleb Watts, JR



East Alton, IL



Robin Ingersoll, JR

Danielle Schaaf, SR



Edwardsville, IL



Emilee Hug, JR

Benjamin Perry, JR

Mikhaela Romoser, SR

Willow Tolly, SO



Godfrey, IL



Heather Henderson, SR

Alayna Moore, JR

Joan Verbais, JR



Granite City, IL



Chad Juneau, SO



Jerseyville, IL



Sadie McAdams, SR

Bonnie-Jean Parsell, SO



Roxana, IL



Hannah Gerdt, SR More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip