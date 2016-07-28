GREENVILLE, Ill. (July 28, 2016) - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville College for the Spring 2016 semester.

Greenville College is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alton, IL

Megan Little, JR
Kristen Nolle, JR

Bethalto, IL

Benjamin Gabel, SR

Carrollton, IL

Caleb Watts, JR

East Alton, IL

Robin Ingersoll, JR
Danielle Schaaf, SR

Edwardsville, IL

Emilee Hug, JR
Benjamin Perry, JR
Mikhaela Romoser, SR
Willow Tolly, SO

Godfrey, IL

Heather Henderson, SR
Alayna Moore, JR
Joan Verbais, JR

Granite City, IL

Chad Juneau, SO

Jerseyville, IL

Sadie McAdams, SR
Bonnie-Jean Parsell, SO

Roxana, IL

Hannah Gerdt, SR

More like this:

5 days ago - Greenville University Partners With East St. Louis School District

Apr 18, 2024 - Morrow Acknowledged on Anniversary of Nicholas Morrow Day in Greenville

Apr 10, 2024 - Greenville University Choir Presents Spring Community Concert This Weekend

Aug 4, 2024 - Several Area Students Named To Blackburn College Dean's List

May 6, 2024 - Program On DeMoulin Brothers & Co. Museum To Be Held At Carlinville Library

 