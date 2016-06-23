Area students receive degrees from Missouri University of of Science and Technology
ROLLA, Mo. - Just over 1,200 candidates received degrees during Commencement ceremonies held Saturday, May 14, 2016, at Missouri University of Science and Technology. The university awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.
Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.
Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri S&T is a public research university of 8,135 students and is part of the four-campus University of Missouri System.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, HONORS (if listed)
Belleville, Illinois
Kenneth Nicholas Bassler, master of science in engineering management
Christopher Aaron Brenner, bachelor of science in architectural engineering
Houston Robert Linder, bachelor of science in ceramic engineering, summa cum laude
Collinsville, Illinois
Erich J. Frechman, bachelor of science in aerospace engineering, magna cum laude
Lucas Adam Krumwiede, master of science in civil engineering
Cottleville, Missouri
Chris Allen Kelley, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering
Granite City, Illinois
Kenneth Anthony Bonk, bachelor of science in engineering management
Tyler Zane Hendrick, bachelor of science in electrical engineering
Highland, Illinois
Austin Akira Happold, bachelor of science in chemical engineering
St. Charles, Missouri
Austin Kelly Anderson, bachelor of science in electrical engineering, summa cum laude
Robert Joseph Baniak, bachelor of arts in history
Aaron Christopher Davis, master of science in computer science
Kathleen Marie Fowler, bachelor of science in chemical engineering
Nathaniel J. Franklin, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, cum laude
Natalie Marie Frenz, master of science in mechanical engineering
Ross Edward Hoover, bachelor of science in mining engineering, cum laude
Peter James Joplin, master of science in civil engineering
Anthony Robert Kipp, bachelor of science in computer science, cum laude
Nicholas Steven Koval, bachelor of science in chemical engineering, cum laude
Anthony Everett Labanca, bachelor of science in chemical engineering
Heather Lynn Montani, bachelor of science in chemical engineering
Emily Anna Mariah Mulawa, bachelor of science in biological sciences, magna cum laude
Emily Anna Mariah Mulawa, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, magna cum laude
Michael Gregory Niehoff, bachelor of science in chemical engineering, cum laude
George Leonard Nugent, bachelor of science in civil engineering, magna cum laude
Louis Edward Pape II, Ph.D. in systems engineering
Charles David Phillips, bachelor of science in electrical engineering, summa cum laude
Juan David Remolina, bachelor of arts in economics, summa cum laude
Juan David Remolina, bachelor of science in applied mathematics, summa cum laude
Juan David Remolina, bachelor of science in physics, summa cum laude
Timothy Andrew Ringling, bachelor of science in chemical engineering, cum laude
Nicholas Eugene Smith, bachelor of science in aerospace engineering, summa cum laude
Rolla Starkey, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering
Zachary Joseph Tanner, bachelor of science in aerospace engineering, magna cum laude
Jared Tompkin, bachelor of science in information science and technology
Matthew Ryan Wedewer, bachelor of science in electrical engineering, summa cum laude
Kyle steven Wegener, bachelor of science in computer engineering
William Bryce Whitworth, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering
Allie Marie Wilson, bachelor of science in biological sciences
St. Peters, Missouri
Danielle Nicole Grieve, bachelor of science in chemical engineering, cum laude
Troy, Illinois
Brett Matthew Conway, bachelor of science in mining engineering
Weldon Spring, Missouri
Scott James Lueddecke, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering
Wood River, Illinois
Matt Thomas Dare, bachelor of science in architectural engineering
Matt Thomas Dare, bachelor of science in civil engineering
