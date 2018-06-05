GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Spring 2018 semester.

Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR

Alton, IL

Kristen Nolle, Senior

Lucldia Hendrix, Junior

Shaneka Price, Junior

Bethalto, IL

Mary Walker, Senior

Brighton, IL

Kimberly Behrends, Junior

Carrollton, IL

Leslie Rimbey, Senior

Edwardsville, IL

Ashley Whiteford, Senior

Brian Dickmann, Senior

Emilee Hug, Senior

Jessie Chappel, Junior

Godfrey, IL

Joan Verbais, Senior

Molly Hamilton, Senior

Granite City, IL

Heather Lawrence, Senior

Jenna Taylor, Senior

Jordan James, Junior

Granite CIty, IL

Kori Nesbit, Senior

Jerseyville, IL

Amanda Kohler, Senior

