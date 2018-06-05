Area students receive Dean's List honors
GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Spring 2018 semester.
Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR
Alton, IL
Kristen Nolle, Senior
Lucldia Hendrix, Junior
Shaneka Price, Junior
Bethalto, IL
Mary Walker, Senior
Brighton, IL
Kimberly Behrends, Junior
Carrollton, IL
Leslie Rimbey, Senior
Edwardsville, IL
Ashley Whiteford, Senior
Brian Dickmann, Senior
Emilee Hug, Senior
Jessie Chappel, Junior
Godfrey, IL
Joan Verbais, Senior
Molly Hamilton, Senior
Granite City, IL
Heather Lawrence, Senior
Jenna Taylor, Senior
Jordan James, Junior
Granite CIty, IL
Kori Nesbit, Senior
Jerseyville, IL
Amanda Kohler, Senior
