GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Spring 2018 semester.

Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR

Alton, IL

Kristen Nolle, Senior
Lucldia Hendrix, Junior
Shaneka Price, Junior

Bethalto, IL

Mary Walker, Senior

Brighton, IL

Kimberly Behrends, Junior

Carrollton, IL

Leslie Rimbey, Senior

Edwardsville, IL

Ashley Whiteford, Senior
Brian Dickmann, Senior
Emilee Hug, Senior
Jessie Chappel, Junior

Godfrey, IL

Joan Verbais, Senior
Molly Hamilton, Senior

Granite City, IL

Heather Lawrence, Senior
Jenna Taylor, Senior
Jordan James, Junior

Granite CIty, IL

Kori Nesbit, Senior

Jerseyville, IL

Amanda Kohler, Senior

