MILWAUKEE — Joseph Fitzgerald of Edwardsville and Mary Webb of Glen Carbon have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 75 different countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.

