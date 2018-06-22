MILWAUKEE — Joseph Fitzgerald of Edwardsville and Mary Webb of Glen Carbon have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 75 different countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Today - Marquette's Abigail Taylor Is An Alton-Godfrey Rotary Student Of The Month

Nov 7, 2023 - Marquette Catholic High School Announces Newest National Honor Society

Dec 12, 2023 - Pere Marquette Welcomes New Natural Resource Coordinator

Nov 25, 2023 - Alecia McCulley Named Rotary Club Student of the Month

Today - Pere Marquette to Offer Free Eagle-Watching Tours This Winter

 