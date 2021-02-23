Godfrey's Killian Steiner Named To Dean's List At University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Godfrey's Killian Steiner, Letters & Science Undergrad, has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2020 Semester.
UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 23,000 associate, undergraduate and graduate students.
